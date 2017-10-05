Scott scoops Bulldogs fans’ award

Batley Bulldogs full-back Dave Scott was named Supporters Club player of the year at last night’s presentation evening held at Howley Hall Golf Club.

Scottish international Scott has played in 64 games since joining the Bulldogs from Doncaster at the start of 2016.

Scott played in 29 of Batley’s 31 Championship and Shield games together with the Shield semi-final defeat to Sheffield Eagles.

He also featured in Batley’s 34-16 Challenge Cup win in Toulouse and the golden point extra time defeat away to Dewsbury Rams.

Scott scored 12 tries and kicked 10 goals this season, while he previously featured in each of Batley’s 33 league and cup games in 2016.

Tom Lillycrop was voted Supporters Club man of steel, while the Bulldogs official club awards were also handed out last night.

Lillycrop started 19 games for Batley this season and made a further 10 appearances as substitute, scoring three tries, before a broken collarbone, suffered in the 54-6 Championship defeat away to Toulouse on September 9, ruled him out of the final two games.

In a more light-hearted Supporters Club award, popular winger Wayne Reittie scooped the ‘coveted’ rear of the year.