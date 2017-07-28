Sharks’ play-off hopes dented after disappointing away loss at Rose Bridge

Shaw Cross Sharks’ National Conference League Division One play-off hopes were dealt a blow when they suffered a 42-12 defeat away to Ince Rose Bridge last Saturday.

The Sharks trailed 20-0 at half-time but an attempted fightback was soon quelled by a powerful Ince Rose outfit.

Despite a disappointing afternoon on the field there was still a positive note, with 16-year-old Jamie Hartley making his debut for the club and becoming the first player born this millennium to play for the Sharks open age team.

Ince Rose took an early 12- point lead thanks to back to back tries from the number 10.

The home prop made the most of a loose ball to score his first before breaking on half way from kick off to double the lead.

Sharks were then left frustrated as Paul March was first called held up over the line before Matthew Tebb had a try disallowed.

Ince Rose added to their tally moments later when the ball was flung wide to the winger who touched down.

The Bridge number 15 was then sin-binned for a dangerous high tackle on Adam Masson.

The hosts added a penalty just before the interval to make it 20-0 at half-time.

March pulled a try back for Shaw Cross early in the second half with a brilliant piece of individual play when he received the ball and rushed around his man, darting to the corner and diving over to get the ball down.

Sharks then had two scores disallowed as Sam Ottewell raced over the line but was called back for a knock on.

Nathan Wright then did superbly to make his way to the whitewash but had the ball dislodged as he aimed to ground it.

Ince Rose then scored two quick fire tries as they broke down the right wing to score.

The home side then added their sixth try of the game in similar fashion and they again made use of the space on the right to put the game beyond Shaw Cross.

Liam Green then added a consolation for the Sharks when he latched onto a grubber from March and weaved in and out of the tacklers to score.

Ince Rose scored with the final action of the game when the ball was pumped long from the full-back.

The winger raced onto the ball and gathered to break clear and score.

Defeat saw the Sharks slip to seventh place in the table, two points behind York Acorn, who occupy the final play-off spot.

They will look to bounce back from last week’s set back when they welcome second-bottom Featherstone Lions to Leeds Road on Saturday.

The Lions arrive having boosted their survival hopes with a 30-28 victory over Normanton Knights last week.