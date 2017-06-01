Sharks too strong for Moor as they book semi-final spot

Shaw Cross Sharks produced an impressive display to bag nine tries in a 46-10 victory over Dewsbury Moor as they advanced to the Heavy Woollen Jim Brown Cup semi-finals on a sun-drenched evening at Leeds Road last Friday.

Moor made a bright start but it was Shaw Cross who opened the scoring when former Super League player Paul March broke the line deep in his own half and fed Sam Ottewell before collecting the return pass on the overlap to complete a brilliant move.

Moor hit back after Nathan Smith had managed to move his way out of the in-goal, the Sharks’ full-back played the ball with no man at acting half-back and James Delaney pounced to score, with the successful conversion edging the visitors ahead.

Shaw Cross worked the ball down the right and Brandan French offloaded to Nathan Wright, who squeezed over to put the Sharks ahead.

Ottewell had a hand in the Sharks’ next try as his perfect pass was gratefully gathered by Smith, who raced away to score.

Shaw Cross moved further ahead early in the second half when French gathered the ball one-handed as it was going behind him and then found Smith who went over for his second try of the evening.

Smith had been tormenting Moor all evening with his powerful and tricky runs from full-back and played a huge part in the Sharks’ next try.

The full-back gathered the ball deep in his half before jinking through several players to burst clear and moved the ball to the supporting Ottewell who went over in the corner.

Shaw Cross were in full flow and scored another try through centre Tom Rodgers.

The home side moved the ball across the attacking line and quick hands got the ball to Rodgers who went over out wide.

Rodgers added his second try moments later after Moor were unable to deal with a ferocious spinning kick from March, the full-back knocked on and Rodgers pounced to score between the posts.

Moor hit back as successive penalties close to the Sharks line put them on attack and AJ Boardman burst through a gap to score.

The Sharks responded when Casey Johnson received the ball and stepped past the tacklers to get the ball down.

Rodgers completed his hat-trick with the last action of the game as the ball was moved wide and he ran onto a pass and burst down the line before cutting back inside to score between the posts.

Head coach Brett Turner was pleased with his side’s second half performance and said: “We were poor in the first 25 minutes, we couldn’t complete our sets and Dewsbury Moor came at us really hard.

“We knew if we weathered the early storm that we would begin to have some joy if we could control the ball and that proved to be the case.”

Victory means Shaw Cross will entertain Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division leaders Batley Boys in the Jim Brown semi-finals, with the game scheduled to take place at Leeds Road on Wednesday June 14 (kick off 6.30pm).