Smeaton returns as Bulldogs target fourth win in a row at Featherstone

Batley Bulldogs will target a fourth straight win when they travel to Featherstone Rovers on Sunday.

Victories over Swinton, Sheffield and Rochdale in Batley’s last three outings leaves them sixth in the Kingstone Press Championship with four games of the regular season remaining.

With a top four finish and a place in the Super League qualifiers now out of Batley’s reach, Matt Diskin’s men will look to build momentum ahead af mounting an assault on the Championship Shield.

Danny Cowling is set to miss Sunday’s trip to Featherstone with a neck injury picked up in last week’s 24-14 win away to Rochdale but Sam Smeaton will return.

Featherstone were edged out 36-30 away to top rivals London Broncos last Sunday but remain third in the table after Toulouse and Halifax both lost, and the Bulldogs will look to pile further pressure on Rovers.

Batley host neighbours Dewsbury on July 9 and bottom side Bradford Bulls on July 16 before a trip to London in the final game of the regular season.

The Bulldogs Supporters Club bus to Featherstone on Sunday leaves Birstall Library at 12.30pm, Branch Road 12.45pm and Fox’s Biscuits Stadium at 1pm and the fare is £10 adults, £6 juniors to be booked direct with Station Coaches on 01924 477230.