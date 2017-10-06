Southernwood departs Bulldogs for Hunslet

Half-back Cain Southernwood has today (Friday) confirmed he is leaving Batley Bulldogs to join League One side Hunslet.

Southernwood has played over 100 Championship games during spells with Whitehaven and Batley and teams up with former Bulldogs coach Gary Thornton on a 12-month deal with the South Leeds outfit.

Cain, who is the son of former Hunslet player Graham Southernwood, has scored over 280 points during his career, having come through the academy at Wakefield Trinity and played in Super League for Bradford Bulls.

Cain played a major part in Batley making the Super League Qualifiers in 2016 making 25 appearances, scoring five tries.

Hunslet coach Gary Thornton is delighted at Southernwood’s signing and said: “This is a major coup for us, to have signed a player with Cain’s quality and experience.

“We’ve fought off a couple of Championship clubs and other League One clubs to get his signature, and I’m delighted he has chosen us.

“We’ve been trying to get the deal done as soon as we were alerted of his availability, and to finally get him over the line is fantastic news.

“He has been at some very good clubs during his career, moving from Wakefield to Bradford and making his Super League debut as an 18 year old.

“He’s still a young man at 25, but has already built up a wealth of experience at Super League and Championship level with Whitehaven and Batley, playing a pivotal role at all those clubs.

“He is a tactically astute half back with a great kicking game, and terrific leadership qualities, which will be a huge help to our younger players and develop them further to fulfil their potential.

“This is another piece in our jigsaw as we build for next season, and hopefully this demonstrates our intentions for 2018.

“I’m sure the fans will welcome him, and he will soon become a big favourite, as he follows in his dad’s (Graham Southernwood) footsteps playing for our great club.”

Southernwood added: “I am really excited to be joining Hunslet. It will be a new challenge for me dropping down into League One next season but one I’m relishing.

“I can’t wait to meet the staff and players when we report back for pre-season and I’m hoping we can achieve something special next season as a group.

“My dad (Graham Southernwood) played at Hunslet back in the 90s and had nothing but positive things to say about the club and the supporters and when the opportunity came up to join, it was a no brainer.”