Sponsors rally round to help build Bulldogs a superb training facility

A group of Batley Bulldogs sponsors have rallied round to build the club a new state of the art training facility at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Batley companies Riva Homes and Henley Stone carried out the two month project to transform an unused space under the long stand into a superb gym and wrestle room.

Bulldogs players had previously been doing their gym work in Morley before returning to Mount Pleasant for on field training.

When Matt Diskin took over as head coach, he stated that such a facility on site was essential if Batley were to keep in touch with their Championship rivals.

Bulldogs ambassador Danny Maun approached Riva Homes and Henley Stone, who were delighted to get on board and help their local club.

Lifelong Batley fan and Riva Homes director Paul Frain said: “Danny Maun and Matt Diskin approached us about carrying out the work and after a few visits we realised it would be possible.

“Between Riva Homes and Henley Stone we have come up with a straight 50-50 sponsorship deal.

“We have sponsored Batley players in the past and last year sponsored the BISSA dinner but this was something much bigger.

“The project took around six weeks in total and once the building work was ready we then got Andy Corrigan to paint it all before it could be kitted out with all the equipment.

“The club had a great season last year and Danny Maun is doing a great job to get out and bring more sponsors into the club, which is really looking to invest in itself, so hopefully it’s onwards and upwards for Batley from here.

“We offered to build the gym and in return the club have put up all our signs around the ground, which looks great.

“Pat Walker works for us at Riva Homes and was telling us that the players would have to travel to Powerhouse Gym at Morley and then get back to the ground to do the ball work.

“Hopefully by bringing it all to one place it helps the players spend more time on the practice field.”

Maun was delighted two local firms wanted to get involved in such a project and added: “Matt had a vision of improving the facilities and the players love the new gym.

“Not many clubs in the Championship will have this kind of facility on site and to have this here is brilliant for us.

“We have got a lot of local people who want to be involved in the club for the right reasons.

“We can’t thank all the people who have made this possible enough, they have been outstanding.

“Riva Homes and Henley Stone are both massive companies and it is great to have them on board but also all the other volunteers who have helped make this possible.

“We have been only using the gym for two weeks but the lads are really impressed and grateful to have this on site.

“The players can now do their gym work and take a couple of steps before they are on the field doing the ball work and that is massive for us as a team.

“With the company advertising around the ground it would be great if that attracted one of our supporters or players to buy a house off Riva Homes.”

Powerhouse Batley helped provide equipment to kit out with the gym, while the signage and logos were supplied by VP Signs.

Among the band of helpers who assisted with the gym were Bulldogs fans Pete Kirby, Andy Corrigan, Carl Jennings and Thomas Oldroyd.