Thornhill defeat Lock Lane in fiesty Challenge Cup tie

Thornhill Trojans produced a terrific display to defeat Lock Lane 32-18 and progress to the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round.

A brilliant second half combination from Luke Haigh and Danny Ratcliffe put Thornhill on the victory trail in a closely contested tie.

The break and precision pass from Haigh put Danny Ratcliffe charging over for a try to the side of the posts to give Thornhill breathing space against a youthful and enthusiastic Lock Lane team.

At full-time the Trojans were delighted to be progressing to the second round for the first time in a decade.

Trojans man-of-the-match was full-back James Craven, who used his pace to torment the Lock Lane defence and capped a fine performance with a brilliant long range solo try.

The Trojans opened the scoring after only four minutes when they pressed up field and the ball was worked along the attacking line.

Craven’s pass created space to put winger Jack Gledhill over in the corner for his first try for the club.

Lock Lane recovered well and hit back when play was worked away from the ruck and second rower Ethan Flowers forced his way over for a try which Conner Turner converted.

Lock Lane chipped forward on the last tackle and the ball was collected cleanly by Craven, who set off on a run which saw him beat three defenders before covering 70 meters for a terrific unconverted try.

George Woodcock kicked a penalty as Lane’s Scott Wilson was sin binned for dissent.

A long range breakaway unpicked the Trojans defence at the start of the second half and ended with Conner Turner scoring in the corner and he converted as Lock Lane led 12-10.

Thornhill began to take control with Danny Ratcliffe instrumental.

The ball was worked out to Sam Ratcliffe and he powered over in the corner and George Woodcock converted.

Woodcock turned try scorer when a wonderful pass from George Stott put him over in the corner and he again converted.

A majestic pass from Haigh put Danny Ratcliffe crashing over to the side of the posts for a try but Woodcock skewed the kick wide to his teammates’ disbelief.

Tempers began to flare and the referee had to intervene to momentarily restore order.

Again the referee and touch judges had to separate the teams with Lock Lane’s Adam Galick initially shown a yellow card only to speak out of turn and he was sent off.

Thornhill made the extra man count as Woodcock scored their final try.

In scoring the try Woodcock collided with a Lock Lane defender with a thud. There was confusion as to whether the try had been awarded or Woodcock had knocked on.

After some discussion between the officials the try was awarded and Sam Ratcliffe kicked the goal.

In the final play of the game Lock Lane kicked forward and Lewis Price pounded to score a consolation try in the corner. Turner converted but it was Thornhill who progressed.