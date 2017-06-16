Thornhill move up to third after impressive success

Thornhill Trojans moved up to third place in National Conference Division Two with an impressive 32-6 victory over Crosfields last Saturday.

Man-of-the-match, second row George Stott, was outstanding with some strong tackling and storming runs on attack, which saw him score two tries.

Anthony Harris and Andrew Lambert also impressed in Thornhill’s forward drive, while Danny Ratcliffe returned to action after breaking his arm earlier in the season.

Thornhill piled on the pressure early on and after twice going close, Josh Lister was held up over the line.

Crosfields took play to the other end of the field where Joe Clarke made a dart for the posts. Will Poching looked to have pulled off a tackle and held Clarke up as he twisted over the line but the referee judged he had grounded the ball, despite protests from Trojans players and supporters. Jack Reid converted.

Thornhill’s endeavour finally paid off when Josh Clough was held up following a quick run for the line but Stott was on hand to power over for an unconverted try.

The tempo was maintained and Anthony Harris drove them close bfeore Liam Morley latched onto a wonderful pass to score and give the Trojans a slender 8-6 lead at haf-time.

Thornhill took control after the break, quick passing between Luke Haigh and Liam Morley unpicking the Crosfields defence for George Woodcock to sprint over for an unconverted try in the corner.

More good passing ended with Will Gledhill putting Joss Ratcliffe over for an unconverted try in the corner.

Danny Ratcliffe stepped up to take over the kicking duties and booted over two successive penalty goals.

A stray Crosfields pass went to ground and Woodcock picked up the ball 10 metres inside the Crosfields half but had too much speed for the chasing defenders to race over for a long range try, which Danny Ratcliffe converted.

On the stroke of full time Stott capped a marvellous personal performance to bag his second try when he broke clear to race away and score between the posts. Danny Ratcliffe converted to wrap up victory.