Walker pens new deal at Bulldogs

BATLEY Bulldogs have confirmed that goal-kicking stand-off Patch Walker has agreed a new deal that will keep him at the club until at least the end of 2018.

Walker is closing in on a half-century of appearances for the Bulldogs having joined from Sheffield Eagles at the beginning of last season and he will remain at the club for a third season.

Walker has played 46 times for Batley, scoring 296 points from four tries, 139 goals and two drop goals.

Batley have a week off with the Championship Shield not beginning until August 6, with the Bulldogs’ opening fixture due to be released today.

Coach Matt Diskin is delighted to have a key player signed up for next season and is now looking forward to plotting Batley’s assault on the Shield.

Diskin said: “This is great news, Patch is a crucial member of our squad. His calm approach and influence on the field is huge and he is without doubt one of the best kickers in the game, we’re thrilled he’s staying with us for another year.”

There has been a delay in announcing the whole Championship Shield programme, with remaining fixtures due to be released on Monday.

Batley have requested a home fixture for August 20, which will form part of the popular Pink Weekend fundraiser for breast cancer charities.