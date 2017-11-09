Walmsley’s pride in England debut

Dewsbury star Alex Walmsley has spoken of his honour and pride in making his England debut during last Saturday’s World Cup victory over Lebanon in Sydney.

Having missed the opening game of the tournament against Australia with a virus, Walmsley came off the bench and made a big impact as England were made to battle before running out 29-10 winners.

Speaking after the game, Walmsley said: “I thought it (my debut) was never going to happen when I was laid in bed hooked up to a drip for a few days but to finally get out there was an honour and a very proud moment for myself. It was a dream come true stepping out onto the field and to get the win as well.”

“Having my little lad there and my missus was great too. You want your loved ones to share these big moments.”

Victory for England puts them on course to reach the quarter-finals and victory over France in Perth this Sunday will confirm their place in the last eight.

Walmsley paid tribute to the effort minnows Lebanon put in last week, adding: “Lebanon were an unknown quantity but they brought a lot to the party.

“They had some big, strong boys and made it difficult for us and it was a good test for us.”