Whittaker’s dedication is rewarded with Shaw Cross clubman of the year

Alex Whittaker was named Shaw Cross Sharks’ clubman of the year at the club’s presentation last Saturday.

Whittaker has shown great dedication throughout the season and the winger made three appearances for the Sharks, usually pulling on a shirt with only a few hours notice.

Casey Johnson deservedly took home two awards as he was named forward of the year along scooped the player’s player of the year accolade.

Johnson made 19 appearances in the league, kicking 51 goals and earning five man-of-the -match awards, while the prop forward was also the Sharks’ top points scorer with 106.

Young hooker Jamie Searby was awarded most improved player, after making 15 appearances in his first full season with the open age side.

Back of the year went to Ross Roebuck who scored six tries in 17 appearances.

Young player of the year was awarded to Sam Ottewell, who made 21 appearances this season, scoring 16 tries, while producing three man-of-the-match performances.

Player of the year went to the ever-reliable forward Zac Parkinson as he made 21 appearances during the season, the most of any player in the club.

Parkinson was constantly on hand throughout the year to put in the hard yards and is a worthy recipient of the award.

Brett Turner was awarded the coveted Alan Lancaster Award at the club’s 70th-anniversary dinner celebration last month.

Turner recently stepped down from his role as head coach at the club after an eight-year stint in charge.

During his spell as coach, Turner guided the club into the National Conference League Division One in 2013, missing out on the league title by a single point.

He was also in charge as the Sharks earned back-to-back places in the NCL Division One play-offs in 2014 and 2015.

The Shaw Cross executive committee selects the winner of the Alan Lancaster award and Turner admits winning it came as a shock.

He said: “To be chosen for the award ahead of so many great people is fantastic and the award has pride of place on the fireplace in the living room