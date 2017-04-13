Win tickets to see Summer Bash derby in Blackpool

Dewsbury Rams and Batley Bulldogs clash in the first of three Kingstone Press Championship matches in the traditional Good Friday showdown tomorrow.

The two rivals also meet in the Challenge Cup fifth round at Tetley’s Stadium on Sunday April 23.

A third meeting in the space of five weeks between the Rams and Bulldogs takes place at this year’s Summer Bash in Blackpool over the weekend of May 27 and 28.

An action packed weekend at the seaside will see a whole round of Championship fixtures played plus the League One Cup final.

Batley won a thrilling contest 28-24 in Blackpool last season, while the Rams and Bulldogs will bring the curtain down on this year’s Summer Bash, with the Heavy Woollen derby the final game on Sunday May 28, kick off 5.15pm.

