Wood praise for Batley chairman and directors on impressive visit to Mount

Rugby Football League chief executive Nigel Wood heaped praise on Batley Bulldogs chairman Kevin Nicholas and his directors on his visit to Mount Pleasant last Sunday.

Mr Wood was at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium to officially open the club’s new gym and wrestle room before the Bulldogs’ Championship clash with Rochdale Hornets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Wood said: “This ground is one of the four original ones from the Northern Football Union formed over 120 years ago.

“The ground has changed a bit over the years but that is testament to the hard work Kevin and his board of directors.

“Batley is one of the best run clubs in the game and if all the Championship clubs were run in the same way, the sport would be in a much healthier state.”

Mr Wood enjoyed a cracking contest which saw Batley battle back from 36-22 down to score three late tries and snatch a dramatic 38-36 victory, which sees them very much in the mix to secure a top four finish in the Championship.

Batley have attracted a number of new sponsors since securing a place in the middle eights last season and Essential Care Group chose to celebrate their sixth birthday and launch of their partnership with the club at the Rochdale game.

Paula Chamberlain, managing director and founder of Essential Care Group, said: “Sponsoring the Bulldogs game was the perfect way to celebrate six years running.

“We enjoy being out in the community and we hope that our partnership with Batley Bulldogs will change people’s perception of care and help with our goal to make care cool.

“Recruiting male care workers has been something the industry has struggled with for a long time.

“People who require care need male care workers, especially clients who are male. We always respect the client’s dignity and wishes, which is why this campaign is so important. It’s all for the people we care about.

“Batley Bulldogs is a great club with some fantastic people and we’re proud to be partnering them and working on this campaign together.”