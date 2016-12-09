Yorkshire West Girls earn win to secure Origin crown

The Yorkshire West Girls Under-16s representative side triumphed in their ‘Origin’ style tournament, defeating Yorkshire Central 26-4.

Following the Wests victory over Batley Bulldogs the previous week, they were crowned champions before the tournament was due to be completed last night when Yorkshire Central met the Bulldogs Girls under floodlights at Sharlston.

Last Saturday’s crunch game at Dewsbury Moor was the hardest of their three matches and the scoreline didn’t reflect how tough it was.

An edgy start saw errors on both sides but gradually the Wests started to take control.

A flowing passing move involving Lacie Bruines, Georgia Roache and Katie Tordoff led to Webb scoring in the corner.

Soon after, Wests went over again through the talented Savannah Andrade to make it 8-0.

Yorkshire Central pressed but a resilient Wests defence stood up well to the attacks.

Fine work by Wests forwards Jessica Day, Kira Brooke, Kacy Haley and Emma Hartley set up a good field position before Webb showed outpaced the defence on the outside to score her second in the corner and extend the lead to 12-0.

Impressive work by Yorkshire Central saw them pull a try back just before half-time.

Wests scored two tries in quick succession early in the second half as quick thinking saw Andrade force her way through a host of defenders.

Impressive half-back Roche produced an excellent kick which was collected by Maddison Laverick, who scored.

Captain Megan Price led the Wests defence with support from Andrade, Errin O’Grady, Emmi Manning, Catlin Stocks, Cody Randall, CJ Nazyi, Bruines, Oliva Wood, Laverick, Roach, Erin Webb and Amelia Hudson prevented Central from adding further tries.

Wests moved downfield and Bruines kick was knocked down for winger Nazha to collect and cross in the corner. She also converted to complete the scoring.

Paige Webster was Yorkshire Central’s most valuable player, followed by Frankie Townsend.

Roche scooped Wests MVP, followed by Hartley and Andrade, but the whole team earned praise for only conceding 16 points in three games.

The Yorkshire Wests coaching team consisted of Shane Hussain (Dewsbury Moor), Alan Turner (Queensbury), Stephen Stead (Illingworth), MartinTordoff (West Bowling) and Steve Weston (Shaw Cross).

Morgan Oates, Wesley Bruines, Chris Jenkinson, Paula and Brenda Graham supported on match days.

Yorkshire Central were coached by Dean Gledhill, Matty Bullough and Glenn Swailes and provided a stern test for Wests.

Shaw Cross Sharks are recruiting players for three girls rugby league teams.

Girls rugby league is thriving in the Heavy Woollen district following the success of the Batley Bulldogs Girls teams and the number of participants is on the rise.

Several Shaw Cross players joined those from Dewsbury Moor in helping the Yorkshire West Under-16s team to success in the origin style tournament.

The Sharks run girls teams for Under-12s (school years six and seven), Under-14s (years eight and nine) and Under-16s (years 10 and 11) and are looking for new players.

For further information about the girls section and details of the training times contact Steve Weston on 07375 432888, Wayne Hirst 07769 973723 or Andrew Fawkes 07736 049773.