Youngsters can claim free Bulldogs season tickets

The Batley Bulldogs community team will be handing out free junior season tickets at Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Keighley Cougars.

Members of the community team will be in the Cooney suite, under the Glenn Tomlinson Stand, before the match and will move to the Ron Earnshaw lounge after the final hooter.

The club are keen to increase their junior fan base and encourage all youngsters to take advantage of the offer.

Admission to Sunday’s game is £10 for adults and concessions, which includes either a free Bulldogs bobble hat or a free drink.

Juniors will also be admitted free to the Cougars game.

Rachel Dolphin, a student at Leeds Beckett University, studying Sports Business Management is currently on placement with the Bulldogs, gaining experience on all aspects of running the club.

Any community or clubs wanting to take advantage of the free junior season tickets should contact Jon Humpleby on 07808 055022 or e-mail jon@batleybulldogs.co.uk.