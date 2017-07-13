Scholes secure victory to keep ahead of chasing pack

SCHOLES recorded an 11th win of the season to maintain their 12 point lead at the top of All Rounder Bradford League Championship One when they overcame Yeadon by four wickets.

Wrenthorpe and Methley maintained their challenge with victories and the promotion race is quickly becoming between the leading trio.

Jake Wray (46) and Steve Simpson (34) were the leading run scorers when Yeadon batted first but they were restricted to 194-9, with spinner Gareth Lee returning impressive figures of 6-22.

Shoukat Ali gave the Scholes reply a good start with 63, taking his tally for the season to 550 league runs, while Lee chipped in with 41 and captain James Stansfield hit 35no as Scholes won with almost 10 overs to spare.

Wrenthorpe had a comfortable seven-wicket win over struggling Bankfoot.

James Lee (38) top scored as Bankfoot were skittled out for 91 with Jonathan Rudge (5-47) and Matt Holstein (4-8) impressing.

James Glynn made an unbeaten 42 and Andrew Bourke 30 as Wrenthorpe eased to their victory target.

Third-placed Methley also remain in the hunt after a six-wicket win over Morley.

Marcus Walmsley claimed 6-68 to help bowl out Morley for 191, despite a 101-run second-wicket stand between James McNichol (52) and Richard Jubb (61).

Walmsley followed up with 56 as Methley knocked off the runs for the loss of four wickets.

Bottom side Birstall slipped to a 10th defeat of the season after Undercliffe captain Scott Etherington hit his second-successive century.

Birstall were dismissed for 162, with Ian Carradice (56) top scoring. Billy Whitford (4-13) and Zeeshan Qasim (3-29) shone with the ball.

Etherington then struck a six and 19 fours in an unbeaten 105 to steer his side to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

Gomersal overcame Ossett by four wickets to pick up a fourth win of the season, which leaves them sixth in the table.

Ossett captain Harvey Anderson (66) and overseas player Khalid Usman (46) led their side to 230-6.

Nick Whitehill made an unbeaten 71 as Gomersal successfully chased down the total with support coming from Adam Greenwood (51) and Jack Seddon (42).

Baildon dismissed Bowling Old Lane for 100, Ijaz Ahmed (4-20) and Mushtaq Ahmed (4-27) impressing, before captain Simon Bailey made a crucial 44 and Jonny Reynolds 26 as the home side won by four wickets to move 28 points clear of the bottom two.