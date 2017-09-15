Scholes set for promotion showdown at Wrenthorpe

Scholes are gearing up for a promotion showdown against Wrenthorpe on the final day of the All Rounder Bradford League Championship One season on Saturday.

Scholes saw their lead at the top cut to just four points after Wrenthorpe secured a dramatic one-wicket win of the final ball of a rain affected match at Yeadon.

The win allowed Wrenthorpe to jump above Methley into second place.

Methley’s game at home to leaders Scholes lasted just 8.2 overs, during which the home side reached 18-0, as heavy rain decimated the penultimate weekend of the season.

Methley travel to Baildon in their final match lying third in the table, seven points behind Scholes and three off Wrenthorpe.

Matthew Race was a key figure in Wrenthorpe’s win in a match reduced to 20 overs per side.

He took 3-33 and with Jonathan Rudge (3-33) also in form, Wrenthorpe were restricted to 131-7, with Andrew Pickering (45) and Jake Wray (40) the top scorers.

Paul Machell took 3-19 and made the visitors battle hard for the win, which was achieved off the last ball.

There is also set to be a relegation showdown between Bowling Old Lane and Ossett.

Old Lane’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a setback when they went down by 27 runs against Birstall.

Craig Wood took 4-35 as Birstall successfully defended their 20-over score of 148-8.

Ayyaz Akram (43no) top scored in Old Lane’s 121-7.

Birstall’s top scorer was opener Ian Carradice with 32 as Arsalan Ijaz took 3-45.

Old Lane will be hoping that bottom-team Birstall do them a favour on Saturday when they play Yeadon in their final game, while they host fourth-bottom Ossett in a match Old Lane must win to have any hope.

Bankfoot had reached 20-0 at Baildon when play was washed out while there was no action at all in Gomersal v Undercliffe and Morley v Ossett.

Hunslet Nelson boosted their chances of taking the second promotion place in Championship Two with a 59-run win over Hopton Mills in the only match to be completed.

Nelson made 155 in 35.1 overs thanks to Andrew McIntosh (47) and Will Stiff (31).

Andy Grey (5-40) and Michael Carroll (4-41) took the bowling honours for Mills.

Glen Thompson (4-7) and Stiff (3-17) did sterling work for Nelson as they dismissed their opponents for 96. Mark Ashton top scored with 38.

The only other game to get started saw Northowram Fields make 46-1 against Spen Victoria before the weather closed in.

There was no play at all at Keighley v Idle, Liversedge v Altofts, Brighouse v Carlton and Buttershaw St Paul’s v Hartshead Moor.

Brighouse and Spen occupy the bottom two places but are both exempt from relegation so will remain in Championship Two next season.

The League management board have decided that no club will be relegated this season and that the top two clubs in Conference will be promoted.