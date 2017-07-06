Scholes survive scare to maintain advantage at top

Scholes maintained their 12-point lead at the top of the All Rounder Bradford League Championship One but not before they had been given a scare by local rivals Gomersal last Saturday.

Ex-Scholes player Joe Duffy claimed 3-33 against his former club as the leaders were dismissed for 106 on a difficult batting surface.

That Scholes managed to reach three figures was down to captain James Stansfield as he made an unbeaten 51.

But is was to prove a winning total as Andrew Robinson producing a match-winning spell of 6-35 as he and Yassir Ali (4-7) bowled Gomersal out for 47.

Wrenthorpe are 12 points behind Scholes and seven ahead of third placed Methley after they defeated Birstall by 72 runs.

Birstall had shocked Wrenthorpe in the Priestley Cup but there was to be no repeat as James Glynn (49) and Greg Wood (41) helped the home side reach 197-8.

Jaymish Patel was pick of the Birstall bowlers with 5-68, including the wicket of Glynn, one run short of his half century.

Eric Austin, playing against his old club, top scored with 45 in reply but Birstall were bowled out for 125 with Jonathan Rudge taking 4-36 and Glynn (3-18).

Third-placed Methley maintained their promotion challenge with a four-wicket victory over Ossett.

Josh Sullivan impressed again with the ball, taking 4-22 as Ossett were bowled out for 112, with Naveed Sayeed (41) and Richard Whitehurst (39) providing the bulk of Ossett’s runs.

Methley took 33 overs and lost six wickets in reaching their target with Eddie Walmsley unbeaten on 28.

Undercliffe captain Scott Etherington was the division’s only century maker in crafting 120 and was supported by Toby Thorpe (49) as his side made 221-6 to set up their 66-run win over Yeadon.

Damon Gormley made a battling 47 and Alex Robinson scored 42 not out as Yeadon were all out for 155.

Once again the Undercliffe new-ball pair of Zeeshan Qasim (3-17) and Craig Wiseman (3-46) did most of the damage.

Morley opening bowler Matthew Dowse produced the day’s best bowling figures of 8-44 as he bowled his side to a 94-run win over Baildon.

Thanks to Dowse, Baildon were bowled out for 97 with only Mushtaq Ahmed (35) offering much resistance.

Morley, batting first, had made 181-7 thanks largely to 50 from their wicketkeeper Luke Heinemann, plus useful knocks from James McNichol (37) and Jak Murphy (30). Paceman Waqas Maqsood was Baildon’s best bowler with 3-60.

Former Cleckheaton man James Lee claimed 5-48 and Kamran Siddique also impressed with 4-33 as Bankfoot climbed out of the bottom two with a six-wicket win Bowling Old Lane.

The home side were bowled out for 128, which included a top score of 36 from Farakh Hussain and 33 from Abid Alishan.

Bankfoot eased to victory with Hisan Ahmed making 32 despite Arsalan Ijaz returning 4-32.