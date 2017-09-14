Subhaan shines in winning start to season

KBW boxer Mohammed Subhaan won his opening bout of the new season, as he overcame Daniel Canter by unanimous points decision.

Subhaan, who is from Bradford but boxes out of the KBW Gym in Dewsbury, had spent the summer at a boxing camp in America and it paid off with a fine display to overcame Canter.

Both men put on an entertaining fight for supporters at the packed out venue on the SYD Show in Pontefract, boxing in a 56kg contest.

After a tentative first round, both boxers began to find their range.

Canter, representing Epic Gloden Gloves, boxed out of a high guard and was trying to boss the fight, but was finding it hard to pin down Subhaan.

The KBW man put together the more telling blows and was making his opponent miss and catching him on the counter.

The third round saw both boxers take the centre of the ring and slug it out but it was Subhaan who was awarded the win.

Subhaan is now looking forward to attending an England training camp and has his eye on once again putting the England vest and representing his country.