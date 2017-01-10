Woodlands begin Priestley Cup defence with Bradford and Bingley tie

Woodlands begin their Allrounder Cricket Bradford Premier League Priestley Cup defence with a trip to Bradford and Bingley on Sunday May 7.

Woodlands defeated Bingley by nine wickets in last season’s semi-final before going on to beat Pudsey St Lawrence in the final at Spen Victoria.

It is one of four all Premier Division clashes in the first round, with a mouthwatering tie between Cleckheaton and St Lawrence being the pick.

Premier Division new boys Townville will host Hanging Heaton, while East Bierley entertain Lightcliffe.

Jack Hampshire Cup holders Ossett will compete in the league’s top cup competition for the first time and have been drawn at home to Methley.

Gomersal, Undercliffe, Scholes, Bowling Old Lane, Farsley, Morley, Batley and Birstall have all received byes to the second round, on Sunday May 21.

Woodlands, who completed the second teams double of Premier Division title and Priestley Shield in 2016, begin their defence of the latter competition with a first round rip to Conference outfit Townville.

Crossbank Methodists make their bow in the Shield in 2017 and have been drawn at home to Premier Division big guns New Farnley, while last year’s beaten finalists, Hanging Heaton, entertain Baildon.

Batley visit Undercliffe, there is a tasty clash between Gomersal and Morley, Hartshead Moor have been paired away to Premier side Pudsey Congs, Cleckheaton host Northowram Fields, East Bierley entertain Lightcliffe and Birstall are at home to Yeadon.

The Shield will also have a preliminary round of two ties which sees Scholes host Adwalton and Spen Victoria visit Wakefield St Michaels on Sunday April 30.

The Jack Hampshire Cup is now for first teams in the lower reaches of the Bradford Premier League and the first round is on Sunday April 30.

Hartshead Moor travel to East Ardsley, Hopton Mills visit Wakefield St Michaels, Crossbank Methodists host league newcomers Sandal, while Heckmondwike visit Oulton.

Priestley Cup first round (May 7): Ossett v Methley, Bankfoot v Yeadon, Townville v Hanging Heaton, Bradford & Bingley v Woodlands, Wrenthorpe v Pudsey Congs, East Bierley v Lightcliffe, Cleckheaton v Pudsey St Lawrence, New Farnley v Baildon.

Second round (May 21): Townville or Hanging Heaton v Bradford & Bingley or Woodlands, Wrenthorpe or Pudsey Congs v Birstall, Ossett or Methley v Gomersal, Bankfoot or Yeadon v Undercliffe, New Farnley or Baildon v East Bierley or Lightcliffe, Cleckheaton or Pudsey St Lawrence v Batley.

Priestley Shield preliminary round (April 30): Scholes v Adwalton, Wakefield St Michaels v Spen Victoria.

First round (June 18): Crossbank v New Farnley, Methley v Scholes or Adwalton, Undercliffe v Batley, Morley v Gomersal, Wakefield SM or Spen Victoria v East Ardsley, Townville v Woodlands, Pudsey Congs v Hartshead Moor, Bradford & Bingley v Ossett, Wrenthorpe v Farsley, Cleckheaton v Northowram, Pudsey SL v Brighouse, East Bierley v Lightcliffe, Hanging Heaton v Baildon, Buttershaw SP v Bowling OL, Birstall v Yeadon, Brook Walton v Azaad.

Jack Hampshire Cup first round (April 30): Altofts v Brighouse, Keighley v East Leeds, Liversedge v Rodley, Windhill v Azaad, East Ardsley v Hartshead Moor, Wakefield SM v Hopton Mills, Idle v Carlton, Crossbank v Sandal, Oulton v Heckmondwike, Adwalton v Hunslet Nelson. Byes: Brook Walton, Gildersome, Great Preston, Spen Victoria, Northowram, Buttershaw SP.