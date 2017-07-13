Woodlands pile pressure on struggling Cleckheaton with fine derby success

WOODLANDS piled more pressure on neighbours Cleckheaton with a four-wicket win at Moorend in the All Rounder Bradford Premier League last Saturday.

Victory sees Woodlands keep in touch with leaders Hanging Heaton and second placed Farsley but Cleckheaton have now slipped to third-bottom and are just six points above the relegation zone.

Cleckheaton were reduced to 77-4 until Ian Nicholson and dad Neil Nicholson shared an 85 run stand.

Veteran Neil Nicholson (43) fell to a brilliant Chris Brice catch with a half century beckoning, while Ian went on to make 63 not out, including seven fours and a six, to help Cleckheaton recover to reach 195-5.

The Woodlands reply was also in trouble at 36-4 before Greg Finn and Liam Collins shared a 101-run fifth-wicket stand.

Finn hit an unbeaten 94, which included six fours and three sixes, while Collins made 54 as Woodlands overhauled the Cleckheaton total with four wickets in hand and 21 balls to spare.

East Bierley once again felt the full force of New Farnley overseas player Mitch O’Connor.

The Sweden captain recently made 168 not out to knock Bierley out of the Priestley Cup and he hit 60 as his side beat them by six wickets in the league.

Bierley had made a useful looking total of 207-5, in which Zarak Khan (57no) top scored, but O’Connor struck three sixes and nine fours in his 60, while former East Bierley man Lee Goddard made 65 not out, including a six and 11 fours, to steer Farnley to victory.

Farsley maintained their title challenge with a 62-run win over Pudsey Congs, who are now bottom of the table.

A fourth-wicket stand of 127 between Dan Hodgson (92) and James Wainman (79) enabled Farsley to post 292-6, with Jonathan Donnelly the best of the Congs bowlers with 3-46.

Irfan Amjad hit an unbeaten century but was unable to prevent Congs slipping to an eighth defeat as they finished on 230-9.

Chris Henry claimed 5-31 to ensure Farsley kept the pressure on leaders Hanging Heaton.