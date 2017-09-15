Woodlands Seconds denied treble as New Farnley take title on dramatic day

Woodlands Second team were creully denied the chance of winning a treble when rain thwarted their Bradford League Second Teams Premier Division title hopes last Saturday.

Woodlands began the day a point clear of New Farnley at the top of the table but they were thwarted by the weather as they narrowly failed to pull off a dramatic win.

New Farnley dramatically leapfrogged Woodlands to take the title as they defeated Pudsey Congs by nine-wickets.

With rain playing havoc throughout the programme, New Farnley had an army of players and officials mopping up at the Barry Jackson Ground and their efforts paid off.

They bowled out Pudsey Congs for just 49 with spinners Will Swift (5-33) and Ian Fisher (3-8) doing the damage.

New Farnley raced to victory in 8.4 overs with Reece Thompson making an unbeaten 44.

Minutes after New Farnley had picked up a maximum 20 points for their win they were confirmed as champions when Woodlands only picked up three bowling points as Batley made 170-7 in 37 overs.

Jalil Akbar hit five sixes and six fours in his 85 for Batley while Tom Clee took 3-24 and Nick Rushworth (3-20).

Woodlands were left with 19 overs to try and knock off the runs, and although they knew their hopes of adding the league title to the Priestley Shield and Crowther Cup they had already won, they gave it a good crack.

They finished on 169-8 after Cieran Garner (41no) and Kieran Collins (35) led the assault on the bowling.

Saqib Talib picked up 4-37 as Woodlands finished one run behind their rivals’ score.

As they had not had the same number of overs both teams had to settle for three points for an incomplete games plus bonus points.

Woodlands finished 11 points adrift of New Farnley in the final reckoning.

Morley will join Farsley in Championship One next season after their match at Red Lane was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

There was no play either at Hanging Heaton v Pudsey St Lawrence, Lightcliffe v Yeadon and Bowling Old Lane v East Bierley.