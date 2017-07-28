Woodlands target Heavy Woollen double after Seconds reach Crowther final

Have your say

Woodlands will target a Heavy Woollen double with their first and second teams to contest both finals at the end of August.

Woodlands Seconds edged a thrilling semi-final against Huddersfield League side Scholes to reach the Crowther Cup final, where they will face either New Farnley or Kirkburton on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Last Sunday’s semi-final was reduced to 25 overs per side due to a threat of rain but Woodlands were struggling on 129-6 after 21 overs.

Kieran Collins boosted the Woodlands innings as he smashed 50 not out off just 13 balls as they reached 182-6 at the close.

Scholes reached 99-3 but Woodlands fought back with two wickets in an over and, in a thrilling finale, Scholes required 19 to win off the last 10 balls.

Woodlands held their nerve and restricted the home side to 16 as they won by three runs.

Woodlands first team meet Hoylandswaine in the Heavy Woollen Cup final at Hanging Heaton on Sunday August 20.

Pudsey St Lawrence and Wakefield Thornes must replay their Black Sheep Yorkshire Champions Trophy semi-final after rain intervened last Sunday.

Thornes were going well at 54-1 off 13 overs in reply to St Lawrence’s 154 all out when the heavens opened, seven overs short of the point where a result could be achieved under Duckworth Lewis.

Thornes left-arm spinners Steve Morgan (4-30) and Aqila Isanka (2-39) did the damage and helped reduce St Lawrence to a mediocre total.

There was a 53 minute delay before Thornes could start their innings and the visitors looked to score briskly to try and achieve a result with further bad weather forecast.

Richie Lamb dismissed James Wolfenden early on but David Toft — scorer of a magnificent 138 when the sides last played in Abu Dhabi in October — struck an unbeaten 37 before the rain returned to end play.

Former Woodlands batsman Duncan Snell hit a magnificent 160 as York defeated Harrogate by 114 runs on DLS in the second semi-final.