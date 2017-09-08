Yousaf and Hussain impress in crucial win for Cavaliers

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers lie on the brink of promotion to the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership following a dramatic round of matches last Saturday.

Parish earned an impressive 143-run win over Linthwaite and then found out promotion rivals Rastrick had lost by 48 runs to Slaithwaite which allowed them to move second.

Parish are two points behind leaders Shelley and three ahead of Rastrick and know victory in their final game of the season away to Lascelles Hall this Saturday will see them promoted to the top flight for the first time.

Rashid Yousaf and Nazar Hussain led the way in Mirfield Parish’s victory over Linthwaite with a superb unbroken third wicket stand.

Yousaf blasted a splendid 169 not out, while Hussain was 113 not out when Parish declared their innings on 336-2 from 44 overs.

Parish only required 31.5 overs to dismiss their opponents and claim maximum points as Linthwaite were bowled out for 193.

Kashif Ijaz (41) and Greg Alexander (27) were Linthwaite’s leading scorers but Tom Fretwell bowled Parish to victory as he claimed 8-102 from 15 overs to put the Wellhouse Lane side on the brink of promotion to the Premiership.

Moorlands could still finish third in the Premiership if they defeat Armitage Bridge in their final match on Saturday and Shelley lose away to Delph and Dobcross.

Moorlands defeated Skelmanthorpe by 80 runs last Saturday but were then involved in a dramatic rain affected tie against Cawthorne on Sunday.

David Winn (58) and Andrew Fortis (66) set the platform for a decent Moorlands total against Skelmanthorpe as they shared a fine opening wicket partnership.

Aqeel Mukhtar (66n0), Liam Smith (38no) and Jared Maxwell (28) all made useful contributions as Moorlands posted 272-5, with Abbas Ahmed picking up 3-57.

Allan Greenwood (40), Liam O’Dea (38) and Ibrar Younis (37) led the Skelmanthorpe reply but they were bowled out for 192 as Nicky Smith claimed 3-49 and Darrell Sykes picked up 3-36.

Moorlands were on course for victory over Cawthorne as they dismissed the visitors for 186 on Sunday with David Winn picking up 5-25, despite opener Ayrton Dehmal (58) top scoring.

A rain delay saw Moorlands set a reduced target of 153 to win and the match ended in a tie as they reached 152-2 from 38 overs with Michael Rounding (70no) and Cameron French (59no) looking well set having shared an unbroken third-wicket stand.

Mirfield suffered a 56-run defeat away to Thurstonland in the Conference last Saturday.

Mark Askham led Thurstonland to a total of 175 all out as he top scored with 63, despite Andrew Lenk returning fine figures of 5-29.

Adam Goldthorpe (28) and Daniel Martin (26) were the leading Mirfield scorers in reply but they were dismissed for 119 in 30.4 overs as Lee Booth picked up 5-37 to seal Thurstonland’s win.