WIN: Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates preview tickets at Vue Sheffield

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates is a new romantic comedy out later this month but we are giving you the chance to see it first and free.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to be won to an exclusive advance screening at Vue cinema, Meadowhall, Sheffield, on Tuesday, August 2, at 6.30pm.

Our winners will get to see it more than a week before anyone else - it opens in UK cinemas on August 10.

Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates (15 certificate) is based on real life events when hard-partying brothers Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) place an online ad to find the perfect dates (Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza) for their sister's Hawaiian wedding.

Hoping for a wild getaway, the boys instead find themselves outsmarted and out-partied by the uncontrollable duo.

WIN PREVIEW TICKETS:

Enter our free draw - by Twitter or email - for a chance to win one of 10 pairs of tickets to an exclusive advance screening of Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates at Vue cinema, Meadowhall, Sheffield, on Tuesday, August 2, at 6.30pm.

Simply follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPCompMADNWD tweets, or email your full name, age, address, telephone nuners and email details, with #JPCompMADNWD in the subject field, to graham,walker@jpress.co.uk. Deadline is Monday, August 1, 10am.

Tickets cannot be swapped or exchanged for other venues, film screenings, dates or times - so only enter if you can attend. Only one email entry per person. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

