Reader’s Picture of the Week- September 15

By Paul Hardill.

By Paul Hardill.

0
Have your say

A glorious sunset over Gomersal. This superb photo was taken by reader Paul Hardill from his back garden.

We love to receive your pictures. Email them to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk with a brief description or share them via Twitter @Batley_News.

Back to the top of the page