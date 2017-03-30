Search

Your Pictures of the Week

By Ruth Messenger.

By Ruth Messenger.

0
Have your say

Mistle thrush, by Ruth Messenger. Thornhill Parish Church, by Peter Swaine of Ossett Camera Club.

If you have an image for ‘Picture of the Week’, send your hi-res JPEG file to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk with a brief description.

By Peter Swaine.

By Peter Swaine.