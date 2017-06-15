Search

Your Pictures of the Week

By Amanda Stead.

By Amanda Stead.

0
Have your say

Swan family on Mann Dam, by Amanda Stead. Robin at Oakwell Hall, by Emma Hudson.

If you have an image for ‘Picture of the Week’, send your hi-res JPEG file to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk with a brief description.

By Emma Hudson.

By Emma Hudson.