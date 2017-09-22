Search

Your Pictures of the Week

By Adrian E Mortimer.
A grey heron, by Adrian E Mortimer. Paul Sugden snapped his dog Esmay in Royds Park.

If you have an image for ‘Picture of the Week’, send your hi-res JPEG file to dewsbury.editorial@jpress.co.uk with a brief description.

By Paul Sugden.

