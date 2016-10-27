Eating blind at Prashad in aid of the Guide Dogs

An award winning Indian restaurant will be treating diners to a meal with a difference, by blindfolding them.

Prashad, on Whitehall Road in Drighlington, is hosting a fundraising Dining in the Dark experience in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The aim of the event is to allow diners to enjoy the touch, smell and taste of the food using their other senses as well as take part in spice smelling and tasting challenges.

Prashad has won over 12 major awards, was runner up on Channel 4’s Ramsay’s Best Restaurant in 2010 and is the only two star AA Indian restaurant in Yorkshire.

Owner Bobby Patel said: “We are thrilled to be working with Guide Dogs and providing diners with a wonderfully unique way of experiencing high quality Indian food.

“As a family, we believe strongly in supporting worthwhile causes and charities using our expertise to create new and interesting ways to raise money.

“Guide Dogs for the Blind does life-changing work in this area, and we are really looking forward to working together on this Dining in the Dark event.”

Charlotte Walton, Community Fundraising Development Officer for Guide Dogs in Leeds said: “To have such a well-respected local restaurant supporting us is fantastic.

“Events such as this allow us to fund the training of more life changing guide dogs in Yorkshire.

“Diners may find eating a meal in the dark harder than they expect, but for many people with sight loss, this is something they have to experience every day”

The event will take place at Prashad restaurant on Whitehall Road, Drighlington on November 23 from 7pm.

For tickets email Leeds.MobilityTeam@guidedogs.org.uk