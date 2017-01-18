Amber Run into Leeds for Stylus gig

Amber Run return with a British tour on the back of the release of their new album ‘For A Moment, I Was Lost’, next month and are including a stop off in Leeds.

The Nottingham indie band will be appearing at the Stylus venue in Leeds on Wednesday, February 22.

Amber Run have come back flexing their muscles with their second album, a 12-track chronicle of their interval between the last, packed with moments of expansive beauty and full-blooded raw emotion.

As a teaser for the album, brand new song “Fickle Game” is available now - watch the official video at https://youtu.be/Xu3_bNLR328

Speaking about the album the band had to say: “We have always believed in evolution as a band. Not reinvention so much as taking what’s already there and making it better.

“As students in Nottingham, we would sit and say ‘we’ll be the band we want to be by the fourth album’. Somewhere along the way, we forgot that evolution takes time. We forgot that any new experience has a learning curve.

“The new album trims the fat from our previous music and get down to the bare bones of the songs.

“We’re songwriters and, where 5AM was a collection of songs written in our youth, these new songs are, for us, a timely response to more recent experiences.”

Also on the album is track “Haze”, which doubles as an instant download for pre-ordering the record early. You can listen to this now via Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/amberrunofficial/haze

Bristol based boy-girl duo Meadowlark have been announced as tour supports for Amber Run. They released their debut EP in 2015 and a series of stand alone singles throughout 2016, steadily gaining themselves a reputation for their captivating pop melodies and lush production.

Signed to Believe Recordings, the band will release their debut album in 2017.