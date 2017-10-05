Kirk Brandon’s Theatre date in Wakefield

Classic British post-punk band Theatre of Hate are heading for Wakefield for a show this month.

The band fronted by the charismatic Kirk Brandon will be appearing at Warehouse 23 on Friday, October 20.

They are great survivors of the music industry having initially been formed in 1980 from the ashes of heralded punk band The Pack.

Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend, Steve Guthrie and Canadian born John “Boy” Lennard, who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines.

Theatre Of Hate’s debut double-A-side single, “Legion”/”Original Sin”, topped the independent chart in 1980 and “Westworld”, their debut album, produced by Mick Jones from The Clash and released in 1982, held the number one position for 21 weeks. The single taken from the album, “Do You Believe In The Westworld?” has become an anthem and is still widely played in clubs and on international radio, as well as featuring on numerous compilation albums.

Supporting the likes of The Clash and Ian Dury led to Theatre Of Hate headlining major venues across the UK and Northern Europe.

Theatre Of Hate imploded in 1982, with Kirk taking Stan forward to form Spear Of Destiny, but the band has resurfaced over the years to play some very special shows.

Having been asked by John Curd to join The Damned for a massive show at London’s infamous Roundhouse in December 2014 the band once again joined the fray. A short set of dates around the London anchor show attracted rave reviews, as did a six-night night sold out run in December 2014.

In 2015 the band went on two short jaunts across the UK in April and December when both sets of dates wowed large crowds.

During touring in 2014 and 2015 the band constantly recorded at Oxygen Studios in Manchester and ‘Kinshi’, the first new studio album in 30 plus years, was released via a private pledge in October, 2016.

For their latest tour Kirk, Stan and John will be joined by current Spear Of Destiny band member Adrian Portas (New Model Army) on guitar and Chris Bell(Hugh Cornwall) on drums to pay homage to the iconic TOH sound.