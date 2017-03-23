More names added to Slam Dunk festival line-up

Slam Dunk Festival 2017 has announced even more acts for this year’s pop-punk extravaganza.

Japanese electronic masters Crossfaith, Australian youngbloods With Confidence and the slick pop-punk trio Waterparks will appear alongside Decade, Counterfeit, Milk Teeth, Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness, Black Foxxes, Fort Hope, SHVPES and Puppy over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Known for their relentless touring, Crossfaith are recognised worldwide for their frenzied fusion of heavy metal and blistering electronica. Set to slam through well-known heavy hits such as ‘Monolith’, ‘Rx Overdrive’ and party-starting ‘Jågerbomb’, Japan’s hottest electro import is raring to go for this year’s shindig.

Energetic Aussie quartet With Confidence and hotly-tipped Texan trio Waterparks both made their debut at last year’s Slam Dunk Festival - and are set to rip things up again this year.

On the Brit-punk front, this year the festival has enrolled a myriad of homegrown stars for the line up, including the untameable mob Milk Teeth, London boys Counterfeit and catchy-as-hell quintet Decade, who appear off the back of their recently released infectious sophomore album ‘Pleasantries’.

Known for his expert musicianship in Something Corporate and Jack’s Mannequin, Andrew McMahon returns to Slam Dunk Festival, this time as Andrew McMahon in The Wilderness, to share his latest musical offering.

Storming onto the scene with debut album ‘I’m Not Well’, Exeter-hailing three piece Black Foxxes mix killer riffs and hypnotic choruses, creating sophisticated anthems that usually take a lifetime to perfect, and will be enjoyed en masse at Slam Dunk.

Returning to the festival after memorable performances in 2015 are Hertfordshire’s Fort Hope, Birmingham’s SHVPES and London’s Puppy. With SHVPES descending from rock royalty, Fort Hope recently hinting on Twitter that they’ve got some big things in the pipeline and Puppy hotly tipped to conquer 2017, May is set to be explosive.

Offering an unparalleled display of pop-punk movers and shakers across eight stages, Slam Dunk Festival is set to celebrate all things alternative as it welcomes incredible one-off anniversary performances from blistering headliners Enter Shikari, debut albums in full with American pop-rockers Cute Is What We Aim For and We The Kings, a special reunion performance from Madina Lake and the final-ever shows from We Are The Ocean.

It takes place in Leeds city centre on Sunday, May 28. Standard tickets and after party tickets still available but festival fans are urged to buy their tickets from official ticket agents as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

Advance tickets are £44 or £49 with after party and are on sale now from www.slamdunkmusic.com