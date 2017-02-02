Neck Deep added to Slam Dunk line-up

Welsh pop-punk sensations Neck Deep have been added to the strong line-up being put together for the 2017 Slam Dunk Festival in Leeds.

Showing no signs of slowing down, festival organisers have unveiled Neck Deep for this year’s bill alongside Citizen, Turnover, Set It Off, Memphis May Fire, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills and Oceans Ate Alaska.

They will join headliners Enter Shikari, Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake and Reel Big Fish for the biggest pop-punk festival of the year.

Neck Deep have enjoyed a mammoth 18 months, taking over festival main stages and leading a generation with their infectious singalong hooks on both sides of the Atlantic.

With debut album ‘Wishful Thinking’ already landing as one of the genre’s definitive releases of the past few years, their return to Slam Dunk is set to be a true coronation of a band primed to continue their emphatic journey.

Coming from the ever evolving Run For Cover Records stable, labelmates Citizen and Turnover will be making their first appearances at Slam Dunk Festival.

Leading with anthemic singalongs and unrelenting beatdowns alike, both Set it Off and Memphis May Fire will be making their return to Slam Dunk Festival.

Set It Off, the upbeat Floridian mob who are renowned for their exhilarating live show will be bringing their extensive feelgood back catalogue to the festival with acclaimed singles such as ‘Forever Stuck In Our Youth’ and ‘Ancient History’. Metal powerhouse Memphis May Fire are also set to bring a high-octane performance to Slam Dunk Festival 2017 as they return to the stage with blistering new album ‘This Light I Hold’.

Cody Carson, of Set It Off, said: “Slam Dunk is one of our favourite festivals to play!

“You guys never hold back, the energy is insane, and we get to see all of our friends in other bands that we usually don’t get to see otherwise. We can’t wait to play some new stuff for you all finally!”

Matty Mullins, of Memphis May Fire, said; “This will be our third time playing Slam Dunk Festival and we couldn’t be more excited about it!

“The UK feels like a second home to us these days so we’re itching to get back & play material from our new album ‘This Light I Hold’!”

Fearless Records will be delivering an incredible metalcore invasion as the visceral I Prevail, melodic thrillers Ice Nine Kills and tech-heavy Oceans Ate Alaska are all set to storm the Leeds stage this May.

Brian Burkheiser, of I Prevail, said: “From the day we started I Prevail we’ve had an insane amount of support coming from the UK.

“The rock music community there is world class. We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of a festival like Slam Dunk.

“We’ve been waiting a very long time to head across the pond and give it our all performing for the fans that mean so much to us. See you all soon.”

Kicking off in Birmingham on Saturday, May 27, the festival will travel to Leeds on Sunday, May 28 before finishing up in Hatfield on the Monday.

Advance tickets at £44 or £49 with after party are on sale now from www.slamdunkmusic.com