Old school hip-hop on show at The Wardrobe

For 14 years, DJ Format and rapper Abdominal have been entertaining crowds from Toronto to the UK.

Now the old school hip-hop stars are back at it in 2017 with their new album ‘Still Hungry’ and they will be following it with a UK tour that will bring them to Leeds next month.

The new album comes off the heels of a wildly successful November 2015 UK tour that commemorated 10 years since their last time performing together in the UK. The tour quickly sold out and the crowds loved every beat and bar the two artists dropped.

DJ Format and Abdominal wanted to ride this momentum to create their first full-length album together. While they both have collaborated on each other’s solo records, ‘Still Hungry’ marks their first joint album.

It boasts the best of what Format and Abs bring to the hip-hop community - funky, uptempo and slick beats, coupled with intelligent, savvy lyrics. The album also showcases a grittier, harder sound, reflecting the maturity of the two artists, giving their audience some head-bobbing bangers that could rock any concert hall.

Together, DJ Format & Abdominal have toured the UK more than 20 times to sold-out crowds and they are over here again to open their latest tour at The Wardrobe, in Leeds on Wednesday, May 3.