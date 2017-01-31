Rag ‘N’ Bone Man added to exciting Live At Leeds line-up

The award-winning Live at Leeds has announced a host of new names for their 2017 festival, including one of the hottest new talents in British music.

Leading the latest announcement is BRIT’S Critic Choice Award winner and BBC Sound Of 2017 runner-up Rag N Bone Man, who’s astounding voice and soulful music are winning him countless fans and accolades.

Joining the London soul singer is Southend alternative rock quartet Nothing But Thieves and Australian trio DMA’s who return to Live at Leeds after a huge performance at last year’s festival.

Also announced are indie stars The Hunna, folk-pop singer songwriter turned fully-fledged pop star Gabrielle Aplin and psychedelic band Temples, who will be following up their beloved 2013 debut album ‘Sun Structures’ this year with the hotly anticipated ‘Volcano’ on Heavenly Recordings.

Joining them on the bill in April is The Moonlandingz, a super-group of musicians from The Fat White Family and The Eccentronic Research Council, Clean Cut Kid, one of the cleverest pop bands of recent times and the Glaswegian Grunge-pop duo Honeyblood.

After previously hosting the very best in new talent which saw Ed Sheeran play in front of a crowd of 100 people at Leeds’ Cockpit five years ago and Sam Smith play in the Holy Trinity Church just three years ago, the festival was the first place to see Mumford & Sons, Clean Bandit, Bastille, The 1975 and Rudimental in Leeds before they all went on to top the charts.

Continuing this tradition, Live at Leeds has booked a brace of the most exciting new bands around including the best of new music from Leeds like the Psychedelic mad-men of FLING, Dead Naked Hippies with their ‘pretty but gritty’ post-punk and the riff toting Furr.

They join the previously announced raucous Punk duo Slaves, Leeds’ adopted sons Wild Beasts Australian Psych-indie/dance band Jagwar Ma, London gloom-rockers White Lies, and indie-poppers Teleman.

Also playing are Leeds Indie Legends The Pigeon Detectives, Norwich based psychedelic teenagers Let’s Eat Grandma, Brighton’s dark and shoe-gazey Black Honey and Brighton pop quarter The Magic Gang among many others.

Andy Smith, head booker Live at Leeds said: “The reaction to the festival bill has been fantastic this year, so we’re looking forward to getting the rest of the line-up out there.

We announced that Future Islands will open proceedings on the Friday last week, a show I personally can’t wait to see and a great way to start the weekend.

“This next festival announcement includes some really hotly tipped artists that we’ve seen go from strength to strength over the last year or so, Brits Critics Winner Rag n Bone Man, The Hunna, Tom Grennan, Fickle Friends and DMA’s to name a few.

“Established artists like Nothing But Thieves, Gabrielle Aplin & Temples all return and It’s great to see some new strong local bands breaking through. Centre Stage Winners Faux Pas, The Golden Age of TV and Dance to the Radio Compilation artists Fling, Lamia, Dead Naked Hippies and The Tiny Minds all have great potential.

“We will be announcing our finale shows in a week or so for the Sunday then we will complete the festival line up toward the end of February.

“I’d say it’s our best bill since we started, loads of future stars further down the bill so makes sure you take a listen to the ones you may not of heard of yet.”

Live At Leeds 2017 is set to take place on Saturday, April 29. Full day wristbands provide access to all venues and general admission tickets are £32.50 from https://www.facebook.com/liveatleedsofficial