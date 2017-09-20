Room for a new singer-songwriter in Brooke Bentham

Following the release of her acclaimed debut EP ‘The Room Swayed’ and a streak of crowd-winning festival performances this Summer, Brooke Bentham is heading out on the road on a tour that will stop off in Leeds.

Having picked up support for former singles such as ‘Heavy & Ephemeral’ across Radio 1, 6Music and Radio X, not to mention stacking up over 2.8 million streams on Spotify to date, Brooke’s latest tour announcement also comes with the promise of new music to be released soon.

Brooke embarked on her first UK tour proper earlier this year in support of esteemed songwriter John Smith and has since been honing her craft with impassioned performances at festivals like Green Man, Reading & Leeds (BBC Introducing Stage), Great Escape and Latitude.

However, with her sights now set on the future and a forthcoming new release, Brooke will be hitting the road for whole new run of headline UK shows. Kicking off at the Moth Club in London on October 4, the singer is heading all round the country and will be appearing in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club on Saturday, November 25.

Aged just 21, Brooke Bentham’s music nonetheless carries the weight of someone who’s lived a hundred lives already. She was born and raised in South Shields before relocating to New Cross to study at Goldsmith’s (where she is in the final stages of her degree).

Already, her songwriting swells and plummets in ways which feel as inspired by the epic alt rock journeying of War On Drugs or Ryan Adams as the emotional vocal depths of Sharon Van Etten or Angel Olsen.

Check this interesting new singer out for yourself at the Brudenell.