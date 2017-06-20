VIDEO: Hull's amazing transformation as UK's City Of Culture 2017 welcomes Paper City

Visitors to Hull will see an amazing transformation as the city’s cultural quarter – The Fruit Market – becomes home to a host of impressive paper installations.

Using Colorplan paper from Hull company G . F Smith, Paper City is a 10 day celebration of colour and the freedom to play.

Leading artists and designers have been invited to create paper installations in spaces and places, in and around the Fruit Market, from June 30 to July 9.

It is one of many creative events throughout the year, which has also included ballet, exhibitions, debates, festivals, films and music, honouring all that is great about Hull and giving a national platform for emerging talent.

Following an unforgettable first half of the year, Paper City helps to launch the start of Hull 2017’s third season, Freedom.

Paper City comes to Hull UK's City Of Culture 2017. Photo: Martin Plasek

Arguably its most poignant theme, from July 1 until September 30, an action-packed season will celebrate the city’s rebellious streak and freedom of thought, as festivals pop up in every corner of the city.

As well as colour, music will fill the air during the season launch as Hull city centre plays host to a celebration of new music from an incredible line up of talented UK composers in PRS Foundation’s New Music Biennial: A Festival of New Music.

Taking place first in Hull, June 30 to July 2, and with a second event at London’s Southbank Centre and broadcast on BBC Radio 3, explosions of sound will erupt across Hull city centre in a series of bite-sized performances, as the city becomes the stage for new music talent.

The same weekend, Hull’s largest park, East Park, will be transformed into Malarkey Park – for an explosion of stories, poetry, music and dance in The Big Malarkey, Hull’s first Children’s Literature Festival.

Photo: Richard Woods

The rest of the season promises just as much colour, play and possibility as this opening weekend.

Highlights include States of Play at Humber Street Gallery, a free exhibition in association with the Crafts Council which invites you to rethink and reclaim the universal language of play (July 7 to September 25).

From July 22 the streets of Hull will burst with pride for LGBT50, a festival celebrating the 50th anniversary of sexual freedom in the UK with a week-long programme of music, dance, theatre, comedy, film and photography.

I will feature Pride in Hull, the first ever UK Pride and a parade of 50 Queers for 50 Years, by iconic queer performance collective, Duckie. The festival will culminate with A Duckie Summer Tea Party and a concert broadcast live on BBC Radio 2 and Red Button.

Photo: Made Thought

September plays host to Hull’s iconic arts festival The Freedom Festival, which marks its tenth anniversary.

Celebrating Hull’s historic contribution to the cause of freedom, a herd of red giraffes will open the festival on Friday, September 1, as they make their way through the city centre in the monumental parade show Les Girafes – opérette animalière.

Photo: Joanna Sands

Photo: Adam Holloway

Photo: Bethan Laura Wood

Photo: Gu Photography