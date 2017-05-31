WIN: Pass It On family tickets at Yorkshire's National Coal Mining Museum

Pass It On...we're giving away tickets to a sensational aerial acrobatics show coming to Yorkshire's National Coal Mining Museum for England.

Whispering Wood Folk, a troupe of dare-devil acrobats, have been commissioned to create a new series of spectacular shows to the venue at Caphouse Colliery, New Rd, in Overton, near Wakefield.

The events - called Pass It On - seek to capture the resilience and togetherness that the mining community have created as a legacy with fi ve performances from Friday to Sunday, June 2 to 4. Winners can choose the performance they want to attend, subject to availability. See details below.

This unique event has been created for the Museum as part of its #Nationalisation70 celebrations in 2017 and performances will take place from June 2 to 4 on the second weekend of the Spring Bank school holidays.

Today we are giving you the chance to win one of five family tickets - see entry details below. But hurry. The deadline is TODAY, Thursday, June 1, at 5pm.

GUARANTEE YOUR TICKETS: Tickets for Pass It On are £7.50 per adult (16 + over) £5.00 per child (under 16) Museum Box Office 01924 848806. Performances are Friday, June 2, 7pm; Saturday, June 3, 4pm and 7pm; Sunday, June 4, 11am and 4pm. Visit https://www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on

Each show is a daring mixture of aerial acrobatics, folk story-telling and outdoor theatre.

They will encourage families to connect with local heritage in a way which is alive and relevant via a unique new form of entertainment.

The troupe will use the backdrop of the colliery buildings at Hope Pit to tell their story leading the audience along the nature trail and ending up at Caphouse Colliery.

“Our shows are unique. We tell stories with a universal message using actors, musicians and acrobats performing on aerial silks and harnesses hanging from high branches or industrial structures to perform elegant routines to illustrate a heartfelt narrative” said Nina Bambrey, Director of Whispering Wood Folk.

The five artists involved include Justine Squire, Kino McDonald, Nina Bambrey and James Roberts of Citrus Arts. Each show will last about one hour and is suitable for all ages.

The story winds its way around the museum’s outdoor spaces and the audience are encouraged to feel that they are at the heart of the experience, meeting mythical creatures which are part bird/part human.

For more information about the Nationalisation Exhibition visit https://www.ncm.org.uk/exhibitions/by-the-people-for-the-people

* The Museum is free admission. Some individual events will incur a charge. Free car and coach parking. Opening hours: 10.00 am – 5.00 pm daily except for 24-26 December and 1 January Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Please arrive early to book onto an underground tour, as at busy periods tours are often fully booked by midday.

Temperature underground is 12C; we strongly recommend warm practical clothing and sensible flat shoes. Unfortunately children under five years old are not permitted on the underground tour Indoor play area for children under five