Action group urge rethink for controversial housing development in Mirfield

Anti-flood campaigners in Mirfield have urged a rethink on a controversial housing scheme.

They say planning chiefs on Kirklees Council would earn residents’ respect, and not lose face, if they backtracked on approving a 67-home scheme at Granny Lane at Lower Hopton.

Members of Granny Lane Area Action Group (GLAAG) by meadowland in Hopton Bottom, near Mirfield, destined for housing

Granny Lane Area Action Group (GLAAG) members, formed to highlight historic flooding issues on the narrow road and nearby fields earmarked for building, have asked planners to take their decision back to committee for further discussion before issuing a notice.

Coun Vivien Lees-Hamilton (Con, Mirfield), who backed residents’ calls for a re-think, said: “I’d hope they will rein back and for once common sense will prevail.

“The decision to pass planning permission should never have been made.

“Members of the Strategic Planning Committee saw the land, they came to Lower Hopton, and might not have got off the bus but they saw pictures of the flooding.

Valance Beck, Mirfield, as it flows into the River Calder

“No one’s making this up. The evidence is there.”

Their call comes as the area has been hit by more wet weather causing Valance Beck, which flows down to the River Calder, to overflow again into Hagg Lane.

A letter detailing the group’s concerns has been sent to Kirklees Council, while the authority is understood to be considering its contents.

In its letter GLAAG says Storms Ciara and Dennis had demonstrated the issues including an elderly woman had to be evacuated from her home due to being traumatised by the sheer speed of flood water approaching her home.

More flooding at Lower Hopton where meadowland has been allocated for a housing estate

Another implication was for emergency access, illustrated when an ambulance had to be turned away from Granny Lane.