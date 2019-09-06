Batley and Spen MP officially opens Angloco’s fire engine factory

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin has officially opened a new factory at Angloco – Britain’s longest-established manufacturer of fire engines.

The 12,000 sq ft site on Alexandra Road, Batley, is now up and running, alongside Angloco’s 30,000 sq ft headquarters, meaning it can now turn out more than 100 fire engines per year.

Alistair Brown, managing director at Angloco, Tracy Brabin MP, Simon Cartwright (station manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue) & Julia Skinner (contracts manager at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue) at the official opening.

The new nine-bay unit will allow Angloco to fulfil increasing numbers of large orders such as its latest multi-vehicle contract with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, totalling 33 fire engines.

The first of Lincolnshire’s vehicles was ceremonially driven out of the factory doors with Ms Brabin on board.

Angloco supplies all UK Fire and Rescue Services with vehicles and equipment, and has now exported to 70 overseas countries to date.

Alistair Brown, managing director at Angloco, said: “We only moved in to the new factory space in April and to have completed our first fire engine just a few months later is an amazing achievement.

“I can’t thank the production team enough for working so hard to make this happen. They have done a fantastic job getting the new space up and running, so we’re now looking to significantly boost the team to support our growth.”

The MP toured the works and met staff during her time at the firm’s base.

She told the assembled team members: “It’s always a great experience visiting Angloco – I love coming here.

“The sense of family, as well as the level of skill in the team, is just fantastic.

“The expansion is amazing, and I’ll be talking about this success with the All-Party Parliamentary Group for fire services in Westminster.

“I’m super proud of what you do, and you’re a real credit to the Batley and Spen area.”