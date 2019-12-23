Dewsbury family win new Nintendo console after Christmas lights competition

Full-fibre wholesaler FibreNation has today revealed the winners of its festive lights competition celebrating the best displays in Dewsbury.

The winner was announced as Dewsbury resident, Kerry Laville, whose photo of her three young children in front of their Christmas tree was judged to be the best, scooping her the prize of a Nintendo Switch Lite, in time for Christmas.

Xmas lights winners (L-R) Lauren and Taylor Laville

Launched last month, the competition was searching for the best photos of Christmas lights in the town, with the winner selected by a panel of judges from FibreNation and the Dewsbury Partnership.

Paul Crane, Head of Engagement and Rollout at FibreNation, said: “We were proud to sponsor the Dewsbury Christmas Light Switch On this year and loved the community feel in the area over this festive season. We would like to congratulate our winner and say thanks to all those that entered.”

FibreNation’s commitment to the local community this festive season also saw the firm headline sponsor the Dewsbury Christmas Light Switch On event earlier in the month.

“Having only recently started working in this area, we hope that the residents are already excited about the benefits of a gigabit-capable town, be if for personal or professional reasons," said Mr Crane.

FibreNation began work in Dewsbury earlier this year as part of its commitment to bring full-fibre to Yorkshire and to reach three million homes in the UK over the next 10 years.