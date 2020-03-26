Dewsbury firm raises over £4k for Mirfield school

A Mirfield school has received a financial boost of £4,256 from a Dewsbury firm.

The Brookfield Group, on Mill Street East, which has a portfolio of Fuel Stations in the North of England, raised funds for Crowlees Junior and Infants School, in order to buy a new set of Key Stage 1 learning books.

As a result, the Dewsbury firm, represented by Mehboob Patel (pictured), a partner within The Brookfield Group, presented the school with the cheque, before the coronavirus shut down, which will allow Crowlees to buy 1,368 new books - as part of the school’s Parent and Friends Association scheme.

Company spokesman Ibrahim Patel said: “I’m a parent of a child in the reception class in the school, which gets a ‘wish list’ emailed over to all the parents and we try to contribute as much as we can from time to time.

“The Brookfield Group saw that children having reading books is fundamental for their learning and development.

“Donating the money so every child in the school can enjoy and prosper would be a great benefit to the school, family and community.”