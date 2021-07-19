Five courses – plus change from £13

The Chilli Lodge Indian Restaurant has moved to Birstall, Batley and is offering a five-course meal for £12.95. Tuck in to a delicious popadom and pickle tray, then choose any starter and any main course (king prawn options are £3 extra) with rice or naan, followed by tea or coffee.

This mouth-watering deal is available from Tuesday to Sunday and is cash only.

The Chilli Lodge first opened in 2011 with the help of owner Shofiqul Islam on Thorpe Lane in Leeds and Wakefield. Since 2011, the business kept growing until it was recognised as one of the best curry houses in the local area.

This new Indian is well worth trying

The newly opened Birstall branch can be found at Unit 17 on Wilton Industrial Court on Bradford Road.

"We are so proud to be serving the people of Birstall and Batley, so why not try our wide range of new and traditional dishes," says Shofiqul Islam.

"We specialise in delicious fusion dishes, full of flavour, combining tastes from Indian and Bangladeshi cuisines. We take pride in providing excellent food and high-quality dining service for all, but with a relaxed and friendly, family atmosphere."

The huge range of new and traditional favourites includes juicy chicken or lamb chops to start, alongside delicious pakoras, samosas and bhajis.

Why not try the speciality Desi Massala, a highly spiced curry prepared in a specially selected blend of spices? Cooked with onion, green pepper and garlic and garnished with garam masala, bay leaf, cinnamon and coriander, it's moist and packed with flavour.

Signature dishes include Multan, chicken or lamb cooked in lightly spiced sauce with a variety of fresh herbs and spices, garden mint, fresh cream, plain yoghurt and almonds, and Sylheti, a classic Bangladeshi dish prepared with diced pieces of marinated chicken or lamb, cooked with fresh coriander, authentic spices, a fair amount of ginger, garlic, green pepper, chopped onions and fenugreek to give it some aroma with pram masala.

Other house specialities include Agni Kharahi, marinated chicken or lamb cooked with fried onions and peppers in a medium-spiced sauce, flavoured with brandy, and the Chilli Special Kharai which combines marinated chicken, lamb and king prawns with mushroom, peas, urdall, onions and peppers in a very rich sauce that is gently spiced and laden with many different flavours.

The Chilli Lodge is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5.30pm to 11pm daily.

To book your table and take advantage of this amazing offer, head to www.chillilodge.co.uk or call 01924 650 613 after 4.30pm.