Expansion on the cards for Batley manufacturer after £1m investment

Precision Shaped Wire (PSW), which employs four people at its factory in Batley, is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing in 2021 and has plans in place to take sales past pre covid-19 levels by the end of the year.

The company, which is part of Alloy Wire International (AWI), is also looking to mark the milestone year by taking part in ‘Wired for Good’, a campaign that will see it boost its charity work and commit to becoming carbon neutral.

This means all manufacturing, deliveries and even employee commuting emissions will need to be offset and the firm has partnered with a number of specialist organisations to achieve this, with the focus on woodland creation, solar/wind and sustainability projects.