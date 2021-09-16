Expansion on the cards for Batley manufacturer after £1m investment
A specialist producer of profile (shaped) wire is targeting expansion after a £1m investment drive by its parent company.
Precision Shaped Wire (PSW), which employs four people at its factory in Batley, is celebrating 15 years of manufacturing in 2021 and has plans in place to take sales past pre covid-19 levels by the end of the year.
The company, which is part of Alloy Wire International (AWI), is also looking to mark the milestone year by taking part in ‘Wired for Good’, a campaign that will see it boost its charity work and commit to becoming carbon neutral.
This means all manufacturing, deliveries and even employee commuting emissions will need to be offset and the firm has partnered with a number of specialist organisations to achieve this, with the focus on woodland creation, solar/wind and sustainability projects.
Adrian Howker, divisional manager, said: “Sales have held up well at our site in Yorkshire and demand for our specialist profile wire has surged since January 2021 and this bodes well for our big anniversary year.”