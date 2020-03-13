Firm commit to full fibre connectivity in Batley

Batley is to become the latest town in Yorkshire to be connected to a full fibre network.

The company behind the network, FibreNation, has begun infrastructure work in the town this week, as it continues its commitment to bringing better connectivity to Kirklees.

LtR) Eric Firth, chair of Dewsbury Forward; Councillor Peter McBride; Paul Crane, head of engagement and rollout at FibreNation

Last year, FibreNation started work to bring full fibre to Dewsbury with the town of Heckmondwike set to be connected to the network later this year, and once the Batley project is completed, it will provide a network build of gigabit-ready fibre to 6,000 homes and businesses by 2022.

Head of Engagement and Rollout at FibreNation, Paul Crane, said: “Full fibre is the fourth utility we’ve all been waiting for and we believe that everyone should have access to the network.

“That’s why we’re setting ambitious rollout targets and expanding the network across Yorkshire at a rapid pace – with Batley joining Dewsbury as live-build areas and on the way to becoming gigabit-ready.

“The benefits of full fibre are significant for homes, businesses and local economies, which is why we’re committed to connecting three million properties to the network over the next decade.”

The work conducted by FibreNation will provide homes and businesses access to broadband speeds one hundred times faster than standard connections, capable of downloading a HD film in just seven seconds.