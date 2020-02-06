Former Batley police station to go under hammer

The historical building in Batley is set to go under the hammer after failing to sell for its original price.

The former Batley Police Station, on Market Place Conservation Area, will feature among more than 100 lots in the next Pugh property auction at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium on February 27.

The two-storey 7,000 sq ft police station has been for sale for several months but failed to reach its £325,000 guide price, and is to be auctioned with a guide of £185,000.

Pugh managing director, Paul Thompson said: "This is a fabulous heritage building in a unique setting.

"The police station itself is not listed but there are several nearby listed buildings in Batley’s market place, which itself is in a great location next to the memorial park.

“We're hoping the lower guide price will encourage an investor to take the unrivalled opportunity to give this landmark building a new future.

“We're already seeing lots of interest from potential buyers and there are a wide range of potential alternative new uses to which this property could be put, subject to any investor gaining the necessary planning consents.”

