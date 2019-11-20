Gotcha! Batley barber’s 'sorry' after being caught flytipping

A Kirklees barber shop has been at the centre of a hair-raising bust-up with the council.

Birstall Barber, on Low Lane, was served with a maximum fixed-penalty notice of £400 after being found guilty of flytipping in the town centre’s high street car park.

The incident, which occured on October 25, was flagged up by acting chair of Birstall Chamber of Trade, David Exley, who provided evidence of the flytipping Kirklees Council.

Mr Exley said: “Birstall Barber took delivery of a new barber’s chair, instead of taking the packaging to the tip they decided to dump it in Birstall’s high street car park.

“When I saw it I checked the CCTV and saw one of the lads from Birstall Barber dumping the packing cases.

“I checked the rubbish and found all the delivery details still attached to the packaging.”

Kirklees environment officer, Stephen Walker said: “I collected the evidence from Mr Exley and served the barbers with a £400 fine, and informed the business owners if they paid within two weeks it would only be a £200 fine.

“On this occassion the fine seems low because there was no rotting matter that was thrown away, just wooden crates.

“Flytipping is a criminal offence, and it should be stated if a business fails to pay a fine, business owners can be taken to court where they can receive fines into the thousands.

“The council’s policy on flytipping is it will not be tolerated.

“To have people like Mr Exley helping us fine these businesses is very useful.

“Also, good for him to stand up and be accounted because he’s very proud of the village.”

Mr Exley said: “I’m hoping this will send out a clear message flytipping is unacceptable as well as illegal.”

A representative from Birstall Barber said: “We only planned to leave it there for one night and move it in the morning.

“We were struggling for space within the shop.

“We’re very sorry about it.”

Mr Walker advises the public who spot flytippers to contact the council via Roads and Transport on: 01484 414700, or email: highways.ross@kirklees.gov.uk.

