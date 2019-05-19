Heckmondwike firm Wakefield Acoustics aim to hit £10,000 charity target

Staff at Heckmondwike-based Wakefield Acoustics will be taking on a series of endurance challenges to raise funds for cancer charity Maggie’s Yorkshire in 2019.

Workers at the firm cycled the 80-mile Tour de Yorkshire route in May, and are planning to run the Leeds 10k, battle a series of 25 challenging obstacles over eight miles as part of Yorkshire Total Warrior and hike the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Support: The Wakefield Acoustics team with a Maggie's banner.

Maggie’s Yorkshire is a cancer support centre working in partnership with Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust to provide the highest quality practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their friends and families.

In May last year, a 10-strong team of employees from the same company raised over £5,000 for Maggie’s Yorkshire by completing the gruelling 129km Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Cycling Sportive.

The challenging route included 6,700ft of climbing through some of the county’s most iconic roads, including a ride up the famous Cote de Greenhow Hill and Cote de Otley Shevin.

Jane Dawson, group managing director at Wakefield Acoustics, said: “Following last year’s success, which saw our team raise over £5,000 for Maggie’s Yorkshire, we are very excited about taking this year’s charity fundraising to the next level and have set a target to raise £10,000 over the coming year.

“It is fantastic to see that so many of our staff have already committed to over 50 places across the various challenges to raise money for a very worthwhile charity in Maggie’s Yorkshire.

“We are humbled to play our small part in supporting the development of a centre which will provide much needed cancer support to the people of Yorkshire.”

To donate to the fundraising campaign visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wakefield-acoustics-ltd