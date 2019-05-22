Heckmondwike pub to be turned into convenience store

A CLOSED pub in Heckmondwike has been sold to experienced retail operators who now plan to convert the property into a convenience store.

The Junction Inn was sold off an asking price of £190,000 by business property adviser Christie and Co with funding secured through Christie Finance.

Previous owner Lee Pattison decided to sell the freehold of the site in order to focus on growing his residential property portfolio.

New owners Aman Barhgota and his father Joga Barhgota are experienced operators, already owning one convenience store with plans to acquire more.

They decided to purchase the site to convert into their second store, serving the Heckmondwike community and further afield.

Mr Barhgota said: “I am excited to have completed on this property in order to pursue my plans for another convenience store.

“Thank you to Sam Ashton at Christie and Co and I look forward to opening the store as soon as possible.”

Sam Ashton, Business Agent at Christie and Co who handled the sale, said: “Having gathered high interest locally during the marketing process, we found that the Junction Inn very much lent itself for alternative use.

“I wish the new owners all the best with this venture to convert the site into a business which will continue to serve the residents as a high quality convenience store.”